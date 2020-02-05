From our homes to yours! Under the direction of LtCol Roger Mills, your ANG Band of the South presents a performance of Galactic Fanfare by Randall D. Standridge.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 15:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779867
|VIRIN:
|200502-Z-NJ930-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108132361
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
