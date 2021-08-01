Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners near Anna Maria Island

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew took three crew members off a 70-foot commercial fishing vessel taking on water and transferred them to a dock in Cortez, Florida, Jan. 8, 2021. There are no medical concerns and the Coast Guard continues to monitor the vessel for possible pollution. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 07:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779857
    VIRIN: 210108-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_108132226
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    search and rescue
    Florida
    St. Petersburg
    commercial fishing
    Anna Maria Island
    Coast Guard Station Cortez

