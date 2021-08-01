Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners near Anna Maria Island

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew took three crew members off a 70-foot commercial fishing vessel taking on water and transferred them to a dock in Cortez, Florida, Jan. 8, 2021. There are no medical concerns and the Coast Guard continues to monitor the vessel for possible pollution. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.