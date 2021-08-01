A Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew took three crew members off a 70-foot commercial fishing vessel taking on water and transferred them to a dock in Cortez, Florida, Jan. 8, 2021. There are no medical concerns and the Coast Guard continues to monitor the vessel for possible pollution. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 07:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779857
|VIRIN:
|210108-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108132226
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners near Anna Maria Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
