    Friends of Africa visit local school

    CITY OR BASE SHOWN, DJIBOUTI

    01.08.2014

    Video by Senior Airman Charles Fultz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Members of Friends of Africa Volunteers (FAV) from Camp Lemonnier visited a local school to help build a garden, play soccer and give the children toys Jan. 5, 2021, at Chabelley, Djibouti. Friends of Africa Volunteers is a non-federal organization that facilitates projects which help to improve communities and relationships around the camp. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2014
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 03:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779856
    VIRIN: 210105-F-PI321-5001
    Filename: DOD_108132153
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: CITY OR BASE SHOWN, DJ

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    School
    Africa
    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    Chabelley
    FAV

