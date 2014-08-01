Members of Friends of Africa Volunteers (FAV) from Camp Lemonnier visited a local school to help build a garden, play soccer and give the children toys Jan. 5, 2021, at Chabelley, Djibouti. Friends of Africa Volunteers is a non-federal organization that facilitates projects which help to improve communities and relationships around the camp. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 03:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779856
|VIRIN:
|210105-F-PI321-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108132153
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|CITY OR BASE SHOWN, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Friends of Africa visit local school, by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT