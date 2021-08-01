Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in their graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 8, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 21:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779852
    VIRIN: 210108-M-HZ903-2001
    Filename: DOD_108132146
    Length: 00:55:36
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Marines
    MCRDSD

