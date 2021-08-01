New Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in their graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 8, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 21:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779852
|VIRIN:
|210108-M-HZ903-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108132146
|Length:
|00:55:36
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Charlie Company Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT