Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thunder Flash January 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French and Command CMSgt. Angella Beckom, of the 125th Fighter Wing, give Airmen an update on what's happening at the 125th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 15:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779850
    VIRIN: 210109-Z-XV621-1001
    Filename: DOD_108132125
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Flash January 2021, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    ANG
    Florida Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT