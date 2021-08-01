U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French and Command CMSgt. Angella Beckom, of the 125th Fighter Wing, give Airmen an update on what's happening at the 125th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 15:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779850
|VIRIN:
|210109-Z-XV621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108132125
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Flash January 2021, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
