    Inside AFIMSC Special Edition - AFICC (captions)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In this special edition of Inside AFIMSC, we bring you an exclusive inside look at the Air Force Installation Contracting Center, a primary subordinate unit of AFIMSC, and significant installation and mission support operations they've conducted. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, AFICC is comprised of 755 operational acquisition professionals across the world who provide innovative contract solutions to enable the Air Force and Space Force mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779841
    VIRIN: 210108-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_108131828
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC Special Edition - AFICC (captions), by James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Buehler
    Inside AFIMSC
    AFICC

