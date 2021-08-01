Inside AFIMSC Special Edition - AFICC (captions)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779841" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this special edition of Inside AFIMSC, we bring you an exclusive inside look at the Air Force Installation Contracting Center, a primary subordinate unit of AFIMSC, and significant installation and mission support operations they've conducted. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, AFICC is comprised of 755 operational acquisition professionals across the world who provide innovative contract solutions to enable the Air Force and Space Force mission.