    Grand Forks COVID-19 HPCON Bravo+ Update

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Brody Katka 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Grand Forks Air Force Base has transitioned to Health Protection Condition Bravo Plus, allowing units to reconnect and expand some services. Click the video to watch 319th RW Command Chief Ryan Thuyns and 319th RW Commander Colonel Cameron Pringle provide a status update.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 16:42
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    This work, Grand Forks COVID-19 HPCON Bravo+ Update, by SrA Brody Katka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Grand Forks
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Corona
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID

