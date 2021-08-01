Grand Forks Air Force Base has transitioned to Health Protection Condition Bravo Plus, allowing units to reconnect and expand some services. Click the video to watch 319th RW Command Chief Ryan Thuyns and 319th RW Commander Colonel Cameron Pringle provide a status update.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 16:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|779839
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-EO586-674
|Filename:
|DOD_108131822
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks COVID-19 HPCON Bravo+ Update, by SrA Brody Katka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
