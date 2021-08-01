Arizona National Guard vaccinates local teachers and staff

Arizona National Guard Soldiers administered the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and school staff at a vaccination site in Miami, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2021. More than 700 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
