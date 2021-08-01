The 118th Wing recaps the numerous disasters and missions they supported during the tumultouos year of 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Tech. Sgt. Mark Thompson, and Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 09:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779836
|VIRIN:
|210108-Z-F3869-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108131802
|Length:
|00:09:00
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 118th Wing 2020 Year in Review, by SSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Jeremy Cornelius and TSgt Mark Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
