    118th Wing 2020 Year in Review

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius and Tech. Sgt. Mark Thompson

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    The 118th Wing recaps the numerous disasters and missions they supported during the tumultouos year of 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Tech. Sgt. Mark Thompson, and Staff Sgt. Anthony Agosti)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779836
    VIRIN: 210108-Z-F3869-1001
    Filename: DOD_108131802
    Length: 00:09:00
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th Wing 2020 Year in Review, by SSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Jeremy Cornelius and TSgt Mark Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee

    ANG
    tornado
    support
    protest
    recap
    COVID-19

