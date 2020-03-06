Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer of the Year virtual award ceremony

    GA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield recognized more than 18,000 hours community service from April 2019 to March 2020 during a virtual recognition ceremony on June 3.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779835
    VIRIN: 200603-O-WJ404-701
    Filename: DOD_108131787
    Length: 00:14:58
    Location: GA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Volunteer of the Year virtual award ceremony, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Hunter Army Airfield

