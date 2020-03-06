Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield recognized more than 18,000 hours community service from April 2019 to March 2020 during a virtual recognition ceremony on June 3.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779835
|VIRIN:
|200603-O-WJ404-701
|Filename:
|DOD_108131787
|Length:
|00:14:58
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer of the Year virtual award ceremony, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT