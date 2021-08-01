Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B roll - Oklahoma National Guard Vaccine Distribution

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    The Oklahoma National Guard, in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, assisted in transporting COVID-19 vaccines across Oklahoma, Jan. 8, 2020. This vaccine transported today is planned to be distributed to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Jordan Sivayavirojna)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 21:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779834
    VIRIN: 210108-A-UA416-743
    Filename: DOD_108131757
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B roll - Oklahoma National Guard Vaccine Distribution, by SGT Jordan Sivayavirojna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OKNG
    FEMA
    Oklahoma
    national guard
    OKGuard
    Covid-19
    covid
    OKLA COVID VACCINE

