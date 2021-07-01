Military medical providers train at Riverside University Healthcare System in California

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military medical providers arrived at Riverside University Healthcare System on Jan. 7, 2021, in Riverside, California. Before the providers are placed into the hospital wards with local nurses and doctors, they train and refine their skills depending on classifications. Airmen from Travis Air Force Base, California and Soldiers from Fort Carson, Colorado are deployed in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID-19 response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.