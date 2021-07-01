Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military medical providers train at Riverside University Healthcare System in California

    RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Video by Spc. Preston Robinson 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    Military medical providers arrived at Riverside University Healthcare System on Jan. 7, 2021, in Riverside, California. Before the providers are placed into the hospital wards with local nurses and doctors, they train and refine their skills depending on classifications. Airmen from Travis Air Force Base, California and Soldiers from Fort Carson, Colorado are deployed in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID-19 response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779833
    VIRIN: 210107-A-WO320-760
    Filename: DOD_108131756
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military medical providers train at Riverside University Healthcare System in California, by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Riverside
    California
    Air Force
    Army
    RUHS
    COVID-19

