Military medical providers train at Riverside University Healthcare System in California

Military medical providers arrived at Riverside University Healthcare System on Jan. 7, 2021, in Riverside, California. Before the providers are placed into the hospital wards with local nurses and doctors, they train and refine their skills depending on classifications. Airmen from Travis Air Force Base, California and Soldiers from Fort Carson, Colorado are deployed in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID-19 response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779833
|VIRIN:
|210107-A-WO320-760
|Filename:
|DOD_108131756
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|RIVERSIDE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
