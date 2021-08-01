Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moderna Covid-19 Vaccination Brief

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    This is the pre-brief given to Florida Guardsmen prior to administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccination. The purpose of posting this video is to help FLNG units identify service members ineligible for the vaccination program prior to transporting them to the vaccination site, in order to more efficiently and effectively manage vaccination resources. Personnel with additional questions should follow up with their unit medical providers and/or chain of command for further guidance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 16:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 779832
    VIRIN: 210108-Z-LQ174-001
    Filename: DOD_108131727
    Length: 00:17:53
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moderna Covid-19 Vaccination Brief, by TSgt Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID-19

