Moderna Covid-19 Vaccination Brief

This is the pre-brief given to Florida Guardsmen prior to administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccination. The purpose of posting this video is to help FLNG units identify service members ineligible for the vaccination program prior to transporting them to the vaccination site, in order to more efficiently and effectively manage vaccination resources. Personnel with additional questions should follow up with their unit medical providers and/or chain of command for further guidance.