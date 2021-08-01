Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC COVID Vaccine Program

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    BAMC has launched its COVID-19 vaccine program. Find out more about the vaccine and the science behind it, the various phases for vaccination, and BAMC’s plan moving forward. For additional information on the DoD’s vaccine program, visit https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Combat-Support/Public-Health/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine-Efforts

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779829
    VIRIN: 210108-A-NB001-270
    Filename: DOD_108131691
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    This work, BAMC COVID Vaccine Program, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    COVID-19
    COVID
    ArmyCOVID19Fight

