BAMC COVID Vaccine Program

BAMC has launched its COVID-19 vaccine program. Find out more about the vaccine and the science behind it, the various phases for vaccination, and BAMC’s plan moving forward. For additional information on the DoD’s vaccine program, visit https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Combat-Support/Public-Health/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine-Efforts