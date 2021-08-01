WWII Vet Dan Crowley

A World War II veteran who was a POW in the Pacific theater, receives the Combat Infantry Badge, sergeant stripes, and the POW Medal 76 years later.
Video by Air Force SSgt. Brycen Guerrero.
