    WWII Vet Dan Crowley

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    A World War II veteran who was a POW in the Pacific theater, receives the Combat Infantry Badge, sergeant stripes, and the POW Medal 76 years later.

    Video by Air Force SSgt. Brycen Guerrero.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 15:16
    Location: US

    Bataan
    POW
    World War II
