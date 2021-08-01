Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Update: Vaccine Information

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Butler and Senior Airman Hayden Legg

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Travis Russell, 23d Wing public health emergency officer, explains what the COVID-19 vaccine is and how it works.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779827
    VIRIN: 210108-F-HB610-248
    Filename: DOD_108131669
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Update: Vaccine Information, by SrA Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    vaccine
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    Air Education Training Command
    Flying Tigers
    23d Wing
    23d MDG
    23d Medical Group
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    COVID-19
    15th Air Force
    Tiger Medics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT