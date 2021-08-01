Lt. Col. (Dr.) Travis Russell, 23d Wing public health emergency officer, explains what the COVID-19 vaccine is and how it works.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 15:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779827
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-HB610-248
|Filename:
|DOD_108131669
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Update: Vaccine Information, by SrA Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT