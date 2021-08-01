The COVID-19 vaccine is a newly developed vaccine against the respiratory disease caused by SARS-COV-2. In May of 2020, the United States Government announced “Operation Warp Speed” to accelerate development, production, and distribution of millions of doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. One of the COVID-19 vaccines was recently given Emergency Use Authorization by US Food and Drug Administration – or FDA.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779819
|VIRIN:
|210108-N-VK310-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108131534
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Informational Video, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
