COVID-19 Vaccine Informational Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779819" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The COVID-19 vaccine is a newly developed vaccine against the respiratory disease caused by SARS-COV-2. In May of 2020, the United States Government announced “Operation Warp Speed” to accelerate development, production, and distribution of millions of doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. One of the COVID-19 vaccines was recently given Emergency Use Authorization by US Food and Drug Administration – or FDA.