Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine Informational Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The COVID-19 vaccine is a newly developed vaccine against the respiratory disease caused by SARS-COV-2. In May of 2020, the United States Government announced “Operation Warp Speed” to accelerate development, production, and distribution of millions of doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. One of the COVID-19 vaccines was recently given Emergency Use Authorization by US Food and Drug Administration – or FDA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779819
    VIRIN: 210108-N-VK310-0001
    Filename: DOD_108131534
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Informational Video, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Pfizer
    COVID-19
    mRNA Vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT