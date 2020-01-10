Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Base Charleston 10th Anniversary: Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Part 3 of our Joint Base Charleston 10th Anniversary series highlights the base's relationship with the local community, and features key leaders throughout the Lowcountry!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779818
    VIRIN: 201001-F-YM277-1001
    Filename: DOD_108131531
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston 10th Anniversary: Community, by SSgt Megan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT