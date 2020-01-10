Part 3 of our Joint Base Charleston 10th Anniversary series highlights the base's relationship with the local community, and features key leaders throughout the Lowcountry!
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779818
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-YM277-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108131531
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Charleston 10th Anniversary: Community, by SSgt Megan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT