    Roll Up Your Sleeves: Military Working Dogs

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this week's edition of Roll Up Your Sleeves, we watch as the 31st Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dogs certify for duty on Aviano Air Base.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 13:11
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Aviano Air Base
    Military Working Dogs

