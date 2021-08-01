Motivator of the Week

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher Leon, a field radio operator with 2nd Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, poses for a video in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2021. “If you’re not a starter, and you think you should be, give them no choice on the decision. Play so well it’s undeniable,” said Leon, a Brooklyn, New York, native. According to his leadership, Leon is a fire-and-forget Marine in the truest sense. He leads from the front and sets the example for his peers and junior Marines to emulate by ensuring that the Marines understand all aspects and capabilities of 2nd ANGLICO. Leon is constantly coordinating professional military education events for his Marines, maintaining a constant learning environment for those within 2nd ANGLICO. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaehmus Sawyer)