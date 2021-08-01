Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivator of the Week

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. Shaehmus Sawyer 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher Leon, a field radio operator with 2nd Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, poses for a video in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2021. “If you’re not a starter, and you think you should be, give them no choice on the decision. Play so well it’s undeniable,” said Leon, a Brooklyn, New York, native. According to his leadership, Leon is a fire-and-forget Marine in the truest sense. He leads from the front and sets the example for his peers and junior Marines to emulate by ensuring that the Marines understand all aspects and capabilities of 2nd ANGLICO. Leon is constantly coordinating professional military education events for his Marines, maintaining a constant learning environment for those within 2nd ANGLICO. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaehmus Sawyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779814
    VIRIN: 210108-M-EI745-001
    Filename: DOD_108131478
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    TAGS

    Brooklyn
    USMC
    ANGLICO
    USMCNews
    IIMIG
    Motivatoroftheweek

