    WYNG Now: COVID-19 Vaccine Interview | Jan. 7, 2020

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    Two COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out and are being administered across the country. Despite progress on the vaccine front, misinformation continues to spread. In a series of updates, we will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine facts and information. Master Sgt. Jackie Marshall interviews Staff Sgt. Nolan Budweg, as he shares his experience about receiving the vaccine. He also answers some common questions about the vaccine. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jackie Marshall)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 12:54
    Category: Series
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

