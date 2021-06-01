WYNG Now: COVID-19 Vaccine Interview | Jan. 7, 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out and are being administered across the country. Despite progress on the vaccine front, misinformation continues to spread. In a series of updates, we will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine facts and information. Master Sgt. Jackie Marshall interviews Staff Sgt. Nolan Budweg, as he shares his experience about receiving the vaccine. He also answers some common questions about the vaccine. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jackie Marshall)