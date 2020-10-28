Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force, Guam

    GUAM

    10.28.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    B-Roll of a B-52 refueling and B1 bomber footage from the cockpit of a KC-135 during. The 141st Air refueling Wing deployed in support of the 506 Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Bomber Task Force and our allied partner air forces in the United States INDO-PACOM theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779804
    VIRIN: 201028-F-YL918-537
    Filename: DOD_108131405
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force, Guam, by MSgt Michael Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    Guam

    In-Flight Refueling

    Andersen AFB (Joint Region Marianas)

    Guam
    Refueling
    141st
    INDO-PACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    506 Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron

