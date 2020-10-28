B-Roll of a B-52 refueling and B1 bomber footage from the cockpit of a KC-135 during. The 141st Air refueling Wing deployed in support of the 506 Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Bomber Task Force and our allied partner air forces in the United States INDO-PACOM theater.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779804
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-YL918-537
|Filename:
|DOD_108131405
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Bomber Task Force, Guam, by MSgt Michael Stewart, identified by DVIDS
