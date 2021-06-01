Offutt COVID-19 Vaccines

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Offutt Air Force Base begins to vaccinate the front line medical workers with the COVID-19 vaccine. As part of the initial doses being administered, Col. Gavin P. Marks, 55th Wing commander, receives his shot to demonstrate the safety of the vaccines.

    Vaccine
    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    COVID-19

