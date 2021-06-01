Offutt Air Force Base begins to vaccinate the front line medical workers with the COVID-19 vaccine. As part of the initial doses being administered, Col. Gavin P. Marks, 55th Wing commander, receives his shot to demonstrate the safety of the vaccines.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779799
|VIRIN:
|210106-F-JH094-370
|Filename:
|DOD_108131276
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Offutt COVID-19 Vaccines, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
