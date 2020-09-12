Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Soldier will compete at 2021 Olympics

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Spc. Alison Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, is a competitive marksman/instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team. Prior to joining the U.S. Army, Weisz earned a spot on the 2020 Olympic Team in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. With the delay of the Olympics to 2021, Weisz will now compete at the Games as a current active duty Soldier.

    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: BELGRADE, MT, US

