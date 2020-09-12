US Army Soldier will compete at 2021 Olympics

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Alison Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, is a competitive marksman/instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team. Prior to joining the U.S. Army, Weisz earned a spot on the 2020 Olympic Team in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. With the delay of the Olympics to 2021, Weisz will now compete at the Games as a current active duty Soldier.