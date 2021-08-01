New York Army National Guard Security Forces Mobilized to D.C. Ahead of Inauguration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 727 Military Police Detachment Law & Order, 104th Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, are mobilized to Washington D.C. from Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., January 8, 2021. New York National Guard forces from across Western, Central, and the Hudson Valley N.Y., are part of a multistate effort of 6,200 troops to augment the Department of Justice on security efforts ahead of the inaugural ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)