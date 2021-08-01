Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York Army National Guard Security Forces Mobilized to D.C. Ahead of Inauguration

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. Michael Bezares 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 727 Military Police Detachment Law & Order, 104th Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, are mobilized to Washington D.C. from Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., January 8, 2021. New York National Guard forces from across Western, Central, and the Hudson Valley N.Y., are part of a multistate effort of 6,200 troops to augment the Department of Justice on security efforts ahead of the inaugural ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779795
    VIRIN: 210108-A-QF857-815
    Filename: DOD_108131219
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US

    This work, New York Army National Guard Security Forces Mobilized to D.C. Ahead of Inauguration, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

