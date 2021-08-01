New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 727 Military Police Detachment Law & Order, 104th Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, are mobilized to Washington D.C. from Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., January 8, 2021. New York National Guard forces from across Western, Central, and the Hudson Valley N.Y., are part of a multistate effort of 6,200 troops to augment the Department of Justice on security efforts ahead of the inaugural ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779795
|VIRIN:
|210108-A-QF857-815
|Filename:
|DOD_108131219
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Security Forces Mobilized to D.C. Ahead of Inauguration, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT