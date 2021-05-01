6 Feet Apart

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Bravo Company practiced their "pass in review" sequence in preparation for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., Jan. 5, 2021. Check out this video to see how they're changing their formation this year to accommodate social distancing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)