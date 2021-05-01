Marines with Bravo Company practiced their "pass in review" sequence in preparation for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., Jan. 5, 2021. Check out this video to see how they're changing their formation this year to accommodate social distancing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779793
|VIRIN:
|210105-M-GN436-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108131214
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6 Feet Apart, by Sgt Robert Knapp and Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT