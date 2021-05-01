Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6 Feet Apart

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Robert Knapp and Sgt. Jason Kolela

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Bravo Company practiced their "pass in review" sequence in preparation for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., Jan. 5, 2021. Check out this video to see how they're changing their formation this year to accommodate social distancing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779793
    VIRIN: 210105-M-GN436-001
    Filename: DOD_108131214
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Marines
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Inaugauration

