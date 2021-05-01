908th EARS provides global reach for Operation Octave Quartz

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuels U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during an in-air refueling mission supporting Operation Octave Quartz with armed over-watch in Africa, Jan. 1, 2020. The KC-10 delivers a global reach aerial refueling capability to Joint Task Force-Quartz demonstrating the U.S. military’s flexible, precise and lethal force that is capable of rapidly responding anywhere on the globe. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. DoD forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while supporting partner forces and maintaining pressure on violent extremist groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)