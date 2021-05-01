Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th EARS provides global reach for Operation Octave Quartz

    SOMALIA

    01.05.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison 

    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuels U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during an in-air refueling mission supporting Operation Octave Quartz with armed over-watch in Africa, Jan. 1, 2020. The KC-10 delivers a global reach aerial refueling capability to Joint Task Force-Quartz demonstrating the U.S. military’s flexible, precise and lethal force that is capable of rapidly responding anywhere on the globe. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. DoD forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while supporting partner forces and maintaining pressure on violent extremist groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 09:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779781
    VIRIN: 210105-F-YL100-7001
    Filename: DOD_108131148
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: SO

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, 908th EARS provides global reach for Operation Octave Quartz, by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-10
    F-35
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    MKIARG15MEU
    JTF-Quartz

