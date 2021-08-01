Marine Saves Okinawan Woman from Snake Bite

On November 6th, 2020, Sgt. John James from Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa Japan, used his USMC training to save a life and strengthen the U.S./Japan Alliance.
