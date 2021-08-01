Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Saves Okinawan Woman from Snake Bite

    JAPAN

    01.08.2021

    On November 6th, 2020, Sgt. John James from Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa Japan, used his USMC training to save a life and strengthen the U.S./Japan Alliance.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779780
    VIRIN: 210108-D-AR128-894
    Filename: DOD_108131147
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JP

    Okinawa
    USMC
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Dgov
