    For Thomas

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2020

    Video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), execute tail gunnery and confined area landing during MEU Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, December 15, 2020, and provide interview shout-outs to an aspiring pilot. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 01:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779771
    VIRIN: 210107-M-RJ196-1002
    Filename: DOD_108130942
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For Thomas, by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    31st MEU
    pilots
    VMM-262

