    U.S. Army Japan administers Moderna Vaccine to troops stationed in Japan B-Roll

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan medical personnel administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Zama, Japan Ja. 6, 2021.

    The first to receive the vaccine were healthcare workers, emergency responders, and installation defense personnel.

    U.S. Army Japan is distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines based on Department of Defense guidance, through a phased, standardized, and coordinated strategy to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 23:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779766
    VIRIN: 210106-A-PI656-002
    Filename: DOD_108130895
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    MEDDAC-J
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Kill The Virus
    In This Together
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Moderna Vaccine
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Region

