U.S. Army Japan administers Moderna Vaccine to troops stationed in Japan B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779766" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan medical personnel administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Zama, Japan Ja. 6, 2021.



The first to receive the vaccine were healthcare workers, emergency responders, and installation defense personnel.



U.S. Army Japan is distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines based on Department of Defense guidance, through a phased, standardized, and coordinated strategy to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.