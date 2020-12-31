Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll: Military medical personnel work alongside Dameron Hospital staff in California

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Butler 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    Military medical personnel work alongside the civilian hospital staff at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, California, Dec. 31, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779754
    VIRIN: 201231-A-SY924-004
    Filename: DOD_108130820
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Military medical personnel work alongside Dameron Hospital staff in California, by SSG Marcus Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #COVID19 #HomelandDefense #WeHaveTheWatch #JFLCCresponds #JFLCC #WorkingTogether
    #Army #MissionPartners
    #AirForce #ArmyReserve #InThisTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT