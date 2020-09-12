2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Division conducts Fire Support Coordination Exercise

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conducted a Fire Support Coordination Exercise, with live rounds and simulated mortar rounds, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington Dec. 9, 2020. The FSCX allows the coordination of fire support teams,artillery, and ground troops to perform different tactical maneuvers in response to multiple combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video produced by Sgt. Robert Swyers)
