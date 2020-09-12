Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Division conducts Fire Support Coordination Exercise

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Robert Swyers 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conducted a Fire Support Coordination Exercise, with live rounds and simulated mortar rounds, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington Dec. 9, 2020. The FSCX allows the coordination of fire support teams,artillery, and ground troops to perform different tactical maneuvers in response to multiple combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video produced by Sgt. Robert Swyers)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 04:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779750
    VIRIN: 201209-A-UC917-495
    Filename: DOD_108130705
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    lancer

    FCX

    mortar
    M240B
    lancer
    FCX
    FSCX

