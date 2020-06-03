It’s time for the newest installment of Benches to Battlefields, #TeamTobyhanna’s video series that highlights one of our C5ISR missions and shows how the work we do directly supports the Warfighter in the field and keeps America safe.
This month, learn more about our mission supporting the AN/APR-39 radar signal detecting set. This unique equipment warns pilots and crew when their aircraft is being illuminated by radar, allowing them to avoid potential threats. The APR-39 is used in a variety of aircraft, including the Blackhawk helicopter. The mission is primarily supported by employees in the C4ISR Directorate, who are assisted by their co-workers in the Systems Integration and Support Directorate, the Production Management Directorate; and Production Engineering Directorate.
This work, Benches to Battlefields - AN/APR-39, by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
