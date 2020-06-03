Benches to Battlefields - AN/APR-39

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s time for the newest installment of Benches to Battlefields, #TeamTobyhanna’s video series that highlights one of our C5ISR missions and shows how the work we do directly supports the Warfighter in the field and keeps America safe.



This month, learn more about our mission supporting the AN/APR-39 radar signal detecting set. This unique equipment warns pilots and crew when their aircraft is being illuminated by radar, allowing them to avoid potential threats. The APR-39 is used in a variety of aircraft, including the Blackhawk helicopter. The mission is primarily supported by employees in the C4ISR Directorate, who are assisted by their co-workers in the Systems Integration and Support Directorate, the Production Management Directorate; and Production Engineering Directorate.