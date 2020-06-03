Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benches to Battlefields - AN/APR-39

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    It’s time for the newest installment of Benches to Battlefields, #TeamTobyhanna’s video series that highlights one of our C5ISR missions and shows how the work we do directly supports the Warfighter in the field and keeps America safe.

    This month, learn more about our mission supporting the AN/APR-39 radar signal detecting set. This unique equipment warns pilots and crew when their aircraft is being illuminated by radar, allowing them to avoid potential threats. The APR-39 is used in a variety of aircraft, including the Blackhawk helicopter. The mission is primarily supported by employees in the C4ISR Directorate, who are assisted by their co-workers in the Systems Integration and Support Directorate, the Production Management Directorate; and Production Engineering Directorate.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 16:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779744
    VIRIN: 200306-A-TB732-0001
    Filename: DOD_108130662
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    #TOBY2028 | #C5ISRreadiness | #BenchestoBattlefields

