Benches to Battlefields - Satellite Transportable Terminal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779741" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ission. STT is a highly transportable mobile satellite system that establishes secure voice, video and data communications for the Warfighter. Employees in the C4ISR Directorate handle the electronics, disassembly and reassembly for the system, while their co-workers in the Systems Integration and Support Directorate handle the refinishing requirements. Their incredible hands-on work is supplemented by a collaborative team of logistics support from the Production Management Directorate; engineering support from the Production Engineering Directorate; and continuous improvement support from the Resource Management Directorate.