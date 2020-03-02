ission. STT is a highly transportable mobile satellite system that establishes secure voice, video and data communications for the Warfighter. Employees in the C4ISR Directorate handle the electronics, disassembly and reassembly for the system, while their co-workers in the Systems Integration and Support Directorate handle the refinishing requirements. Their incredible hands-on work is supplemented by a collaborative team of logistics support from the Production Management Directorate; engineering support from the Production Engineering Directorate; and continuous improvement support from the Resource Management Directorate.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 15:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779741
|VIRIN:
|200206-A-TB732-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108130648
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Benches to Battlefields - Satellite Transportable Terminal, by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk
