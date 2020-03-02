Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benches to Battlefields - Satellite Transportable Terminal

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2020

    Video by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    ission. STT is a highly transportable mobile satellite system that establishes secure voice, video and data communications for the Warfighter. Employees in the C4ISR Directorate handle the electronics, disassembly and reassembly for the system, while their co-workers in the Systems Integration and Support Directorate handle the refinishing requirements. Their incredible hands-on work is supplemented by a collaborative team of logistics support from the Production Management Directorate; engineering support from the Production Engineering Directorate; and continuous improvement support from the Resource Management Directorate.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 15:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779741
    VIRIN: 200206-A-TB732-0001
    Filename: DOD_108130648
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benches to Battlefields - Satellite Transportable Terminal, by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS

    #TOBY2028 | #C5ISRreadiness | #BenchestoBattlefields

