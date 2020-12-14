Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 Million Retired U.S. Army Soldiers

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier for Life

    This fall, the U.S. Army exceeded ONE MILLION Retired Soldiers. That’s as many Retired Soldiers as there are Soldiers serving on active duty, in the Army National Guard, and in the Army Reserve – combined. That is ONE MILLION Soldiers For Life. Once A Soldier. Always A Soldier. A Soldier For Life!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779734
    VIRIN: 201214-A-BJ745-274
    Filename: DOD_108130519
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 Million Retired U.S. Army Soldiers, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

