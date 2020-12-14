1 Million Retired U.S. Army Soldiers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This fall, the U.S. Army exceeded ONE MILLION Retired Soldiers. That’s as many Retired Soldiers as there are Soldiers serving on active duty, in the Army National Guard, and in the Army Reserve – combined. That is ONE MILLION Soldiers For Life. Once A Soldier. Always A Soldier. A Soldier For Life!