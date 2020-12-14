1 Million Retired U.S. Army Soldiers

This fall, the U.S. Army exceeded ONE MILLION Retired Soldiers. That’s as many Retired Soldiers as there are Soldiers serving on active duty, in the Army National Guard, and in the Army Reserve – combined. That is ONE MILLION Soldiers For Life. Once A Soldier. Always A Soldier. A Soldier For Life!
