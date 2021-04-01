This Day in Army History: Operation Desert Storm Air Offensive Begins-January 17th, 1991. Show archive video clip to use on the History Museum's social media platforms commemorating the 30th Anniversary of Desert Storm.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 11:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779727
|VIRIN:
|210107-A-A4411-0010
|PIN:
|100029
|Filename:
|DOD_108130355
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, This Day in Army History-Operation Desert Storm air offensive begins-January 17th, 1991, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT