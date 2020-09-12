Flight test of the gatewayONE payload aboard attritableONE, an XQ-58 Valkyrie aircraft. Flight test took place at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona on 9 December 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779713
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-F3224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108130115
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ABMS gatewayONE/attritableONE Flight Test, by A1C Dustin Braaten, SSgt Matthew Hester, James Jones and SSgt Joshua King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT