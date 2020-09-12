Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABMS gatewayONE/attritableONE Flight Test

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dustin Braaten, Staff Sgt. Matthew Hester, James Jones and Staff Sgt. Joshua King

    3rd Audiovisual Squadron

    Flight test of the gatewayONE payload aboard attritableONE, an XQ-58 Valkyrie aircraft. Flight test took place at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona on 9 December 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779713
    VIRIN: 210107-F-F3224-1001
    Filename: DOD_108130115
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: US

    ABMS
    JADC2
    JADC2ABMS
    gatewayONE
    attritableONE

