Operation People First:Sgt. Sofia Martinez speaks with 2ABCT CSM

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779709" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Sofia Martinez speaks with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team senior enlisted adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kohunsky, about "Operation People First" near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, January 2, 2021. The main goal is to take a people-first approach to leadership and focuses on the fundamentals of engaged personal leadership to build trust with Soldiers, Families, Civilians and military communities. (U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)