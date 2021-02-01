Sgt. Sofia Martinez speaks with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team senior enlisted adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kohunsky, about "Operation People First" near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, January 2, 2021. The main goal is to take a people-first approach to leadership and focuses on the fundamentals of engaged personal leadership to build trust with Soldiers, Families, Civilians and military communities. (U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 07:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|779709
|VIRIN:
|210102-A-CE061-291
|Filename:
|DOD_108130077
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Operation People First:Sgt. Sofia Martinez speaks with 2ABCT CSM, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS
