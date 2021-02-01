Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation People First:Sgt. Sofia Martinez speaks with 2ABCT CSM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Sgt. Sofia Martinez speaks with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team senior enlisted adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kohunsky, about "Operation People First" near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, January 2, 2021. The main goal is to take a people-first approach to leadership and focuses on the fundamentals of engaged personal leadership to build trust with Soldiers, Families, Civilians and military communities. (U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 07:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 779709
    VIRIN: 210102-A-CE061-291
    Filename: DOD_108130077
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation People First:Sgt. Sofia Martinez speaks with 2ABCT CSM, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    III Corps
    ARCENT
    Operation People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT