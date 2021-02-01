Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central Public Affairs Promotional Video

    KUWAIT

    01.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Graves 

    U.S. Army Central   

    This video details some of the capabilities of the the U.S. Army Central (FWD) Public Affairs team. The video shows a tour of the Third Army Broadcast Studio, while team members are setting up equipment. Video hosted by Staff Sgt. David Graves.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 11:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779708
    VIRIN: 210102-A-WO353-939
    PIN: 210102
    Filename: DOD_108130076
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs Promotional Video, by SSG David Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Arifjan

    promo
    USARCENT
    studio
    Public Affairs
    Promotional
    Army Central

