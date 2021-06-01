U.S. Army Japan administers Moderna Vaccine to troops stationed in Japan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP ZAMA, Japan -- U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Japan personnel started the New Year with administering the Moderna vaccine to healthcare providers and emergency response personnel stationed in Japan. The COVID-19 vaccines are expected to increase the force health protection posture.



“As part of our commitment to protect the health of our people, maintain readiness, and support the national pandemic response, we are proud to support the Department of Defense in getting this much-needed COVID-19 vaccine to our personnel in the Indo-Pacific Region,” said Capt. Louis K. Chen, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade surgeon.



All DoD personnel will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice physical distancing, wash hands, and follow restriction of movement to protect public safety as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish.



“I encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated, to do so,” said Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th ADA commander. “This doesn’t just protect the health of individuals, it protects the health of our Soldiers, our families, and our community.”