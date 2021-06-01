Helicopters assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) experience a day of snow in Illesheim, Germany, Jan. 6, 2021. The 101st is in Europe supporting Atlantic Resolve, a joint, multinational exercise meant to enhance international interoperability and deter foreign threats. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 05:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779704
|VIRIN:
|210106-A-PJ019-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108130060
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Snowbound, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
