Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Snowbound

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    01.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Helicopters assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) experience a day of snow in Illesheim, Germany, Jan. 6, 2021. The 101st is in Europe supporting Atlantic Resolve, a joint, multinational exercise meant to enhance international interoperability and deter foreign threats. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 05:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779704
    VIRIN: 210106-A-PJ019-100
    Filename: DOD_108130060
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowbound, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Germany
    Snow
    Helicopter
    Aviation
    Screaming Eagles
    Wings of Destiny

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT