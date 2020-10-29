B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers conducting operations in northeastern Syria. The Soldiers are in Syria to support the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) mission. CJTF-OIR remains committed to working by, with and through our partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 02:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779701
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-CE061-971
|Filename:
|DOD_108130027
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|SY
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operations in NE Syria, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
