Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operations in NE Syria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SYRIA

    10.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers conducting operations in northeastern Syria. The Soldiers are in Syria to support the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) mission. CJTF-OIR remains committed to working by, with and through our partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 02:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779701
    VIRIN: 201029-A-CE061-971
    Filename: DOD_108130027
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: SY
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations in NE Syria, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    1-6 IN
    2ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT