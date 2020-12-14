Rear Admiral Wheeler visit

Rear Admiral William W. Wheeler III, U.S. Strategic Command chief of staff, visits Team Minot at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Dec. 14, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
