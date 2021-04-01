Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clive S. Grant M.D. a retired Professor of Surgery at the Mayo Clinic speaks about Arizona National Guard members training retired medical professionals on COVID-19 vaccine immunization.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Clive S. Grant M.D. a retired Professor of Surgery at the Mayo Clinic speaks about Arizona National Guard members training retired medical professionals on COVID-19 vaccine immunization at Papago Park Military Reservation Phoenix, Jan. 04, 2020. The volunteers work side-by-side with the medical community, and the more than 700 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting Arizona’s fight against COVID-19. This coordinated effort between the Governor’s office, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs relied on the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (AZ-ESAR-VHP)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 17:29
    Category: Interviews
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    TAGS

    medical
    volunteer
    vaccine
    Arizona National Guard
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

