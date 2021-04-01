Clive S. Grant M.D. a retired Professor of Surgery at the Mayo Clinic speaks about Arizona National Guard members training retired medical professionals on COVID-19 vaccine immunization at Papago Park Military Reservation Phoenix, Jan. 04, 2020. The volunteers work side-by-side with the medical community, and the more than 700 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting Arizona’s fight against COVID-19. This coordinated effort between the Governor’s office, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs relied on the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (AZ-ESAR-VHP)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 17:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|779684
|VIRIN:
|210104-A-UN281-951
|PIN:
|19
|Filename:
|DOD_108129872
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clive S. Grant M.D. a retired Professor of Surgery at the Mayo Clinic speaks about Arizona National Guard members training retired medical professionals on COVID-19 vaccine immunization., by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT