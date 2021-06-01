Arizona National Guard State Surgeon, Colonel Tom Leeper speaks about Arizona National Guard service members training volunteer-retired medical professionals to support a vaccination site in Chandler, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2020. The volunteers work side-by-side with the medical community, and the more than 700 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting Arizona’s fight against COVID-19. This coordinated effort between the Governor’s office, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs relied on the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (AZ-ESAR-VHP).
