JBLM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS RESOURCE ROUNDTABLE

In November 2020, representatives from available resources at Joint Base Lewis McChord held a round table to raise awareness about the resources that are available to victims of domestic violence across Joint Base Lewis McChord. Domestic violence has no place in our military.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 15:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|779671
|VIRIN:
|201026-D-ML822-497
|Filename:
|DOD_108129658
|Length:
|00:25:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
