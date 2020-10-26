Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS RESOURCE ROUNDTABLE

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Robert Coronado 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    In November 2020, representatives from available resources at Joint Base Lewis McChord held a round table to raise awareness about the resources that are available to victims of domestic violence across Joint Base Lewis McChord. Domestic violence has no place in our military.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 15:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 779671
    VIRIN: 201026-D-ML822-497
    Filename: DOD_108129658
    Length: 00:25:30
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, JBLM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS RESOURCE ROUNDTABLE, by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
    JBLM

