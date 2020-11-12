Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Technical Training | United States Honor Guard Graduation Ceremony 12.11.20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Technical Training | Please welcome the newest United States Air Force Honor Gaurd, Ceremonial Gaurdsman. They have mastered 320 hours of training and have vowed to stand, Sharp, Crisp, and Motionless!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779657
    VIRIN: 201211-F-YM181-444
    Filename: DOD_108129624
    Length: 00:40:13
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technical Training | United States Honor Guard Graduation Ceremony 12.11.20, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Technical School
    Training
    JBAB
    USAFHG
    Gaurdsman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT