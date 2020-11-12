Technical Training | Please welcome the newest United States Air Force Honor Gaurd, Ceremonial Gaurdsman. They have mastered 320 hours of training and have vowed to stand, Sharp, Crisp, and Motionless!
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779657
|VIRIN:
|201211-F-YM181-444
|Filename:
|DOD_108129624
|Length:
|00:40:13
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Technical Training | United States Honor Guard Graduation Ceremony 12.11.20, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT