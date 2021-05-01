Marines with Marine Barracks Washington prepare for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., Jan. 5, 2021. Marines will march 6 feet apart and wear protective masks in order to adhere to CDC guidelines and ensure a safe environment for all attendees. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason Kolela)
|01.05.2021
|01.06.2021 09:48
|Package
|779633
|210105-M-GN436-1001
|DOD_108129382
|00:00:42
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|3
|3
This work, Washington D.C. Marines prepare for Presidential Inauguration, by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
