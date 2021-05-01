Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Washington D.C. Marines prepare for Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Marine Barracks Washington prepare for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., Jan. 5, 2021. Marines will march 6 feet apart and wear protective masks in order to adhere to CDC guidelines and ensure a safe environment for all attendees. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason Kolela)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779633
    VIRIN: 210105-M-GN436-1001
    Filename: DOD_108129382
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington D.C. Marines prepare for Presidential Inauguration, by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Marching

    Marines

    Ceremonial Drill

    Marine Barracks Washington

    8th & I

    TAGS

    Marching
    Presidential Inauguration
    Marines
    Ceremonial Drill
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT