U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Aircraft Refueling Squadron, during an early morning in-air refueling mission supporting Operation Octave Quartz with armed over-watch in Africa, Jan. 1, 2020. The KC-10 delivers a global reach aerial refueling capability to Joint Task Force-Quartz demonstrating the U.S. military’s flexible, precise and lethal force that is capable of rapidly responding anywhere on the globe. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. DoD forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while supporting partner forces and maintaining pressure on violent extremist groups. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779625
|VIRIN:
|210101-F-YL100-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129342
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KC-10 fuels Operation Octave Quartz, by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT