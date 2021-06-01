DEVCOM C5ISR Center NetModX 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Network Modernization Experiment (NetModX) is a field-based experimentation event that is hosted annually by the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center - a component of Army Futures Command's Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM). Led by engineers, it serves as an opportunity to take technologies that are still maturing out of the lab as early as possible and into a fail-safe environment for assessment. The experiment also provides industry partners the opportunity to learn how their technologies perform in an operationally relevant environment.



This video provides an in-depth review of the events that occurred during the C5ISR NetModX 20, including engineer and Soldier input on four categories of focus: Non-traditional Waveforms, Protected Satellite Communications, Defensive Cyber, and Command Post Cyber Survivability.