    DEVCOM C5ISR Center NetModX 2020

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Jenna Mozeyko 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Network Modernization Experiment (NetModX) is a field-based experimentation event that is hosted annually by the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center - a component of Army Futures Command's Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM). Led by engineers, it serves as an opportunity to take technologies that are still maturing out of the lab as early as possible and into a fail-safe environment for assessment. The experiment also provides industry partners the opportunity to learn how their technologies perform in an operationally relevant environment.

    This video provides an in-depth review of the events that occurred during the C5ISR NetModX 20, including engineer and Soldier input on four categories of focus: Non-traditional Waveforms, Protected Satellite Communications, Defensive Cyber, and Command Post Cyber Survivability.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 08:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:12:49
    This work, DEVCOM C5ISR Center NetModX 2020, by Jenna Mozeyko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field exercise

    NetModX 20

